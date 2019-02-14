Obituary Guest Book View Sign

RICHARD N. HALE

(September 23, 1928 - January 27, 2019)

Richard (Dick) N. Hale, age 90, of Bullhead City passed away peacefully in the loving arms of his family at Western Regional Medical Center on Sunday, January 27, 2019 after a period of declining health. Born in Winsted, Connecticut on September 23, 1928, he was the son of Mason E. Hale and Lillian E. Swanson.

Richard was proud to be a

Richard had a gift for languages. He was fluent in Chinese and spoke other languages including Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, and Japanese. He studied calligraphy with well-known master Professor Oh, under the Chinese Calligraphy Association while in Korea. He met his devoted wife, Cynthia (Cindy), in Taiwan and they were happily married for 50 years. After returning overseas to the United States in 1979, in retirement, he started Oriental Arts Inc. in Minneapolis, Minnesota, a private business specializing in framing and Chinese art restoration. He also consulted for Cherne Industries during his residence in Minneapolis and managed a Quality Inn in Lancaster, California before relocating to Flagstaff, Arizona in 1990 then settling down in Bullhead City around 1998.

Richard had a multitude of interests and hobbies. He was an avid rifleman, fly fisherman, expert skier, recreational tennis player and more recently learned ballroom dancing with his wife. Since residing in Arizona, he volunteered his time as a commissioner for the Arizona State Pest Control Commission, served as President for the Desert Marksman Rifle and Pistol Club, and was an active member of the River Valley Artist Guild and Arizona Chamber of Commerce. During his lifetime, Richard traveled extensively all over the world. He will be remembered as an adventurer, explorer, and lover of life and of people. He brightened the world with his humor and was always the life of every party.

He is survived by his immediate family, wife, Cynthia; daughters, Linda and Elizabeth; and grandchildren, Julien and Catherine. He will be missed dearly.

The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Legacy Rehab & Care Center and Western Regional Medical Center for the supportive care provided during difficult times. The family especially wishes to thank dear friends, Janet and Peter Gutowski and Irene Ewing for their presence and support in times of need.

Memorial services will be held later this spring. He will be laid to rest and returned to the Hale homestead in Winsted, Connecticut. For information about final memorial services, please contact the family at

Rest In Peace.

Arrangements handled by Desert Lawn Funeral Home.





2724 Silver Creek Rd.

Bullhead City , AZ 86442

(928) 768-5959 Funeral Home Details

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

