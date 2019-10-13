Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD "GARY" SHELER. View Sign Service Information Service 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Riverside Harbor Port Room Send Flowers Obituary

RICHARD SHELER

Richard (Gary) Sheler was born on October 19, 1946 in Annapolis, Maryland to parents Richard Sheler, Sr. and Irma Sheler. Gary spent his school years in Grand Rapids, Mich. and El Paso, Texas. Upon graduating, he joined the

In 1989, he married Sylvia Thompson and took on the role of step-dad to four children, Steven London, Eileen London, Colleen London and Colin London.

Gary was active politically and was once hired as publicist for a candidate in the San Diego mayor's race.

In 1996, he and his wife moved to Laughlin, Nev. It was supposed to be a temporary move but it lasted 23 years. He joined the morning show at a local TV station as co-host. He moved on to host his own radio talk show for a regional radio station.

On Sunday, September 29, 2019, Gary left this earth and joined friends and family who passed earlier. He is preceded by his father, Richard Sheler, Sr.; and mother, Irma Sheler.

He is survived by his wife; four step-children; two sisters, Kathleen Chandler and Suzanne McDonnell who reside in Arizona.

Services, which will be open to the public, will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Riverside Harbor Port Room. RICHARD SHELERRichard (Gary) Sheler was born on October 19, 1946 in Annapolis, Maryland to parents Richard Sheler, Sr. and Irma Sheler. Gary spent his school years in Grand Rapids, Mich. and El Paso, Texas. Upon graduating, he joined the U.S. Navy and served as a Naval Publicist. Following his time in the Navy, he spent the next 23 years working for various radio stations and running his own marketing business in San Diego, Calif.In 1989, he married Sylvia Thompson and took on the role of step-dad to four children, Steven London, Eileen London, Colleen London and Colin London.Gary was active politically and was once hired as publicist for a candidate in the San Diego mayor's race.In 1996, he and his wife moved to Laughlin, Nev. It was supposed to be a temporary move but it lasted 23 years. He joined the morning show at a local TV station as co-host. He moved on to host his own radio talk show for a regional radio station.On Sunday, September 29, 2019, Gary left this earth and joined friends and family who passed earlier. He is preceded by his father, Richard Sheler, Sr.; and mother, Irma Sheler.He is survived by his wife; four step-children; two sisters, Kathleen Chandler and Suzanne McDonnell who reside in Arizona.Services, which will be open to the public, will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Riverside Harbor Port Room. Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Oct. 13 to Oct. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Mohave Daily News Online Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close