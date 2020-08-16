1/1
RICK ROBINSON
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICK ROBINSON
Rick Robinson, age 70, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Fort Mohave, Arizona. His relationship with his Lord gave him peace during his battle with cancer. Rick was born in Needles, California to the late Calvin and Frances Grace Robinson.
Rick graduated from Needles High School, where he enjoyed participating in sports. Rick retired from the railroad where he had worked for 33 years.
Rick was a long-time member of Calvary Church of Needles. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, golfing, cars, motorcycles and going to the shooting range for matches. Rick was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Rick is survived by his wife, Judy; his son, Jason Robinson; stepson, Brian Hey (Penny); stepdaughter, Jennifer Davis (Marc); brother, Bob Robinson (Mari); his Aunt Betty; nine grandchildren; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Hospice of Havasu for their care and compassion.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Dimond & Sons Silver Bell Chapel. Due to the coronavirus, services will be held at a later date. Thoughts, prayers and condolences can be sent to Rick's family at dignitymemorial.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Aug. 16 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dimond & Sons Silver Bell Chapel
2620 Silver Creek Road
Bullhead City, AZ 86442
9287635440
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved