RICK ROBINSON
Rick Robinson, age 70, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Fort Mohave, Arizona. His relationship with his Lord gave him peace during his battle with cancer. Rick was born in Needles, California to the late Calvin and Frances Grace Robinson.
Rick graduated from Needles High School, where he enjoyed participating in sports. Rick retired from the railroad where he had worked for 33 years.
Rick was a long-time member of Calvary Church of Needles. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, golfing, cars, motorcycles and going to the shooting range for matches. Rick was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Rick is survived by his wife, Judy; his son, Jason Robinson; stepson, Brian Hey (Penny); stepdaughter, Jennifer Davis (Marc); brother, Bob Robinson (Mari); his Aunt Betty; nine grandchildren; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Hospice of Havasu for their care and compassion.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Dimond & Sons Silver Bell Chapel. Due to the coronavirus, services will be held at a later date. Thoughts, prayers and condolences can be sent to Rick's family at dignitymemorial.com.