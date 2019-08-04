RITA A. GRAHAM
Rita A. Graham, age 75, a 21-year resident of Fort Mohave, Ariz. passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 in San Marcos, Calif., after a two year battle with cancer.
She was born in St. Louis, Mo., October 15, 1943 to parents, Ben and Sopia Zysk and brother Edmond Zysk. The family moved to Culver City, Calif., where she finished school.
Rita met and married her husband Tom Graham 46 years ago. They retired and moved to Fort Mohave in 1997. She became very active in the local Moose Lodge and played in the local dart league for years.
Rita is survived by her husband, Tom Graham; daughters, Stephanie Smith of San Diego, Terri Graham of Santa Clarita, Calif. and Tamera Faulkner of Port Ludlow, Wash.; one grand daughter; and three grandsons.
A celebration of life will be held on August 18, 2019 in San Marcos.
