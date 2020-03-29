Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT CLARINGTON "DUTCH" FAVEREY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Dutch" Clarington Faverey, age 82, most recently from Beverly, Mass., passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at home among family after succumbing to ALS. He was born on April 14, 1937 in Paramaribo, Suriname, a former colony of the Netherlands in South America. Robert, also known as "Dutch" was the youngest of six children and the son of the late Joanna Born and Wilfred Faverey.

He attended St. Paulus school in Suriname and became a policeman soon after graduation. After three years, at the rank of Corporal, he emigrated to the United States under the Immigration and Nationality Act enlisting in the Navy in Brooklyn, N.Y. where he was sponsored by his naturalized brother who had completed a similar program with the Marines years earlier. Bob served during the

A loving husband and father, Robert lived in Brooklyn, N.Y. and later Emerson, N.J. for over 20 years working in New York City. He married Betty Ruth Hill of New York City and they have one daughter, Katherine. He and Betty later moved to Arizona where they lived for 30 years. In April 2019, he moved to Beverly, Mass. to take care of Betty, who is getting medical treatment at Dana Farber in Boston. Bob was diagnosed with ALS in late November 2019.

Known for his kind, caring way and genuine desire to make people laugh, "Dutch" as he was best known by his friends, was renowned for his corny jokes. He kept the jokes coming even into the last stages of his life. He belonged to the brotherhood of Freemasons for over 30 years rising to the level of Master Mason, with many years as a Junior Deacon and selected Mason of the Year, built many strong relationships with his Lodge Brothers and loved to do charity work, particularly in support of the Shriners. He was a deeply patriotic American who lived vicariously through his daughter and his son-in-law as they have served and continue to serve in the U.S. Coast Guard. Above all, he was most proud of his grandchildren Katey and Dale. From their births until they left for college, he would travel wherever needed to help take care of them and teach them many life's lessons.

Bob is survived by his wife, Betty Ruth Hill; daughter, Katherine Faverey (Andrew) Tiongson; brother, Edward (85) (Truus) Faverey; sister, Connie Faverey Wolf (84) living in Suriname; grandchildren, Katelynn and Dale Tiongson; nephews, Eddie and Alfred currently living in the Netherlands.

Bob was blessed to have an amazing supportive family and friends. Bob's family would like to thank Monsignor Cuddy for his spiritual support, the ALS team at Jamaica Plain Veterans Administration for their wonderful, caring support from diagnosis through treatment until end of life. We would also like to thank Care Dimensions and their staff who consistently showed a gentle and loving way when caring for him, especially as the disease progressed. We are very grateful to the Salem Masonic Lodge for welcoming Bob as one of their own when he moved from Arizona as he greatly missed his friends, who were like family, at the Mohave Valley Lodge, as well as the Eastern Star where he served as chaplain.

