Guest Book View Sign More Photos View all 9 photos Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT DONALD "BOB" WHITLER

The Whitler family is sad to announce the passing of our beloved brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, Bob, on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

Bob was born in New York City on September 6, 1952 and is the second child and son of Alfred and Helga Whitler. Bob began life in the Bronx. Early in life, Bob showed an interest and aptitude for all things mechanical and became the "go to" guy for everything from fixing a flat tire on a bicycle to putting an engine into a car.

Bob graduated from Sanford H. Calhoun High School in Merrick, New York in 1970. As a teenager he worked at a gas station on Merrick Avenue in Merrick. In February 1972, when Bob's family moved to Rainbow Lakes Estates near Dunnelion, Florida, Bob drove his motorcycle 1400 miles in the cold and snow making a detour to see his brother, Tom and sister-in-law, Beth, in Selma, Alabama, before catching up with his family in Rainbow Lakes Estates.

Bob opened and operated his own mechanic business in Rainbow Lakes Estates before moving to Santa Monica, California, in 1976, to share an apartment with his longtime friend from Merrick, Steve. Bob and Steve opened their own garage in California.

While in California, Bob fell in love with Arizona. Bob and his friends spent many days in Lake Havasu City and Bob decided that he would retire one day in Arizona.

An accident in a garage severely injured Bob and left him with years of recovery and physical therapy. He then attended and graduated from ITT where he also worked from 1990-2015.

Bob was the kindest person you could ever know. He also loved life, embraced the outdoors, and cherished his family and friends. Bob is missed by all of us.

He was pre-deceased by his father, Alfred; mother, Helga; sister, Doreen; niece Stephanie; and all of his grandparents, aunts, and uncles.

Bob is survived by his brothers, Tom, Bill and Larry; sisters-in-law, Beth and Norma; and numerous nephews and nieces.

A memorial will be announced on a future date. ROBERT DONALD "BOB" WHITLERThe Whitler family is sad to announce the passing of our beloved brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, Bob, on Thursday, May 9, 2019.Bob was born in New York City on September 6, 1952 and is the second child and son of Alfred and Helga Whitler. Bob began life in the Bronx. Early in life, Bob showed an interest and aptitude for all things mechanical and became the "go to" guy for everything from fixing a flat tire on a bicycle to putting an engine into a car.Bob graduated from Sanford H. Calhoun High School in Merrick, New York in 1970. As a teenager he worked at a gas station on Merrick Avenue in Merrick. In February 1972, when Bob's family moved to Rainbow Lakes Estates near Dunnelion, Florida, Bob drove his motorcycle 1400 miles in the cold and snow making a detour to see his brother, Tom and sister-in-law, Beth, in Selma, Alabama, before catching up with his family in Rainbow Lakes Estates.Bob opened and operated his own mechanic business in Rainbow Lakes Estates before moving to Santa Monica, California, in 1976, to share an apartment with his longtime friend from Merrick, Steve. Bob and Steve opened their own garage in California.While in California, Bob fell in love with Arizona. Bob and his friends spent many days in Lake Havasu City and Bob decided that he would retire one day in Arizona.An accident in a garage severely injured Bob and left him with years of recovery and physical therapy. He then attended and graduated from ITT where he also worked from 1990-2015.Bob was the kindest person you could ever know. He also loved life, embraced the outdoors, and cherished his family and friends. Bob is missed by all of us.He was pre-deceased by his father, Alfred; mother, Helga; sister, Doreen; niece Stephanie; and all of his grandparents, aunts, and uncles.Bob is survived by his brothers, Tom, Bill and Larry; sisters-in-law, Beth and Norma; and numerous nephews and nieces.A memorial will be announced on a future date. Published in Mohave Daily News Online from June 2 to June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Mohave Daily News Online Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close