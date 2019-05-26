ROBERT DUANE PICARD
Robert Duane Picard, age 78, of Bullhead City, Ariz. passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Lake Mead Health & Rehabilitation Center in Henderson, Nev. He was formerly of Superior, Wis. Bob was born in Superior on February 7, 1941, the son of Merle B. and Cornelia A. (Solom) Picard.
He graduated high school and worked as a Longshoreman for the Port of Superior for many years before his retirement in 2003.
Bob was united in marriage to Sandra Homich, in Marquette, Mich., June 18, 1973, and they were to celebrate forty-six years of marriage this summer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and granddaughter, Tanya Homich.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Sandy; sons, Dale (Judy) Homich of Superior, Wis. and Brett (Tracy) Homich of Iron River, Wis.; daughters, Bobbi (Don) Hackensmith of Superior, Wis. and Tracy Homich of Superior, Wis.; sisters, Dolly, Patsy, Merle (Jim) and Cindy;
six grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a multitude of friends that he encountered throughout his life. Bob could strike up a conversation with anyone and never met a stranger. He was known for his incredible memory and could recall people, conversations and details years after they had occurred. Bob was a story teller, a New York Yankees fan, an avid Packer fan, a veracious reader, and was always available to help a friend in need. His most recent love was his dog and cat Pico and Ebby, who were his constant companions. He spent the majority of the last 43 years of his life dedicated to the service of others using his unique abilities to altruistically help people. He also loved bowling and playing pool.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street, Superior, and will continue until the 2:00 pm memorial service with Pastor Victor St. George of Zion Lutheran Church officiating.
Military Honors will be accorded by the Richard I. Bong American Legion Post #435 Honor Guard.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from May 26 to June 2, 2019