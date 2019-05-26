Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT DUANE PICARD. View Sign Service Information Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home - Superior 1209 E. 5th Street Superior , WI 54880 (715)-394-5112 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home - Superior 1209 E. 5th Street Superior , WI 54880 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home - Superior 1209 E. 5th Street Superior , WI 54880 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT DUANE PICARD

Robert Duane Picard, age 78, of Bullhead City, Ariz. passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Lake Mead Health & Rehabilitation Center in Henderson, Nev. He was formerly of Superior, Wis. Bob was born in Superior on February 7, 1941, the son of Merle B. and Cornelia A. (Solom) Picard.

He graduated high school and worked as a Longshoreman for the Port of Superior for many years before his retirement in 2003.

Bob was united in marriage to Sandra Homich, in Marquette, Mich., June 18, 1973, and they were to celebrate forty-six years of marriage this summer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and granddaughter, Tanya Homich.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Sandy; sons, Dale (Judy) Homich of Superior, Wis. and Brett (Tracy) Homich of Iron River, Wis.; daughters, Bobbi (Don) Hackensmith of Superior, Wis. and Tracy Homich of Superior, Wis.; sisters, Dolly, Patsy, Merle (Jim) and Cindy;

six grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a multitude of friends that he encountered throughout his life. Bob could strike up a conversation with anyone and never met a stranger. He was known for his incredible memory and could recall people, conversations and details years after they had occurred. Bob was a story teller, a New York Yankees fan, an avid Packer fan, a veracious reader, and was always available to help a friend in need. His most recent love was his dog and cat Pico and Ebby, who were his constant companions. He spent the majority of the last 43 years of his life dedicated to the service of others using his unique abilities to altruistically help people. He also loved bowling and playing pool.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street, Superior, and will continue until the 2:00 pm memorial service with Pastor Victor St. George of Zion Lutheran Church officiating.

Military Honors will be accorded by the Richard I. Bong American Legion Post #435 Honor Guard.

To leave a condolence or sign the guest book, please visit our website at ROBERT DUANE PICARDRobert Duane Picard, age 78, of Bullhead City, Ariz. passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Lake Mead Health & Rehabilitation Center in Henderson, Nev. He was formerly of Superior, Wis. Bob was born in Superior on February 7, 1941, the son of Merle B. and Cornelia A. (Solom) Picard.He graduated high school and worked as a Longshoreman for the Port of Superior for many years before his retirement in 2003.Bob was united in marriage to Sandra Homich, in Marquette, Mich., June 18, 1973, and they were to celebrate forty-six years of marriage this summer.He was preceded in death by his parents; and granddaughter, Tanya Homich.Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Sandy; sons, Dale (Judy) Homich of Superior, Wis. and Brett (Tracy) Homich of Iron River, Wis.; daughters, Bobbi (Don) Hackensmith of Superior, Wis. and Tracy Homich of Superior, Wis.; sisters, Dolly, Patsy, Merle (Jim) and Cindy;six grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a multitude of friends that he encountered throughout his life. Bob could strike up a conversation with anyone and never met a stranger. He was known for his incredible memory and could recall people, conversations and details years after they had occurred. Bob was a story teller, a New York Yankees fan, an avid Packer fan, a veracious reader, and was always available to help a friend in need. His most recent love was his dog and cat Pico and Ebby, who were his constant companions. He spent the majority of the last 43 years of his life dedicated to the service of others using his unique abilities to altruistically help people. He also loved bowling and playing pool.Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street, Superior, and will continue until the 2:00 pm memorial service with Pastor Victor St. George of Zion Lutheran Church officiating.Military Honors will be accorded by the Richard I. Bong American Legion Post #435 Honor Guard.To leave a condolence or sign the guest book, please visit our website at www.lenroot-maetzold.com Published in Mohave Daily News Online from May 26 to June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Mohave Daily News Online Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close