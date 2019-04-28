ROBERT EARL HINDMAN (1930 - 2019)
Obituary
ROBERT EARL HINDMAN
Robert Earl Hindman, age 88, passed away at home on Monday, April 15, 2019. He was born in Denver, Colorado on September 2, 1930.
He served in the U.S. Navy as a Corpsman during the Korean War. After the Navy, he became a deputy sheriff with the Ventura County (California) Sheriff's Office. He retired as a Lieutenant in 1977, and then went to work part-time with the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in their Investigation Unit.
In 1989, Robert and his wife moved to Mohave Valley, Arizona where he enjoyed his family, camping and traveling.
Robert is survived by his wife, Connie; son, Richard (Deborah) Hindman; daughters, Diane (Harold) Hanley and Raven Blakely; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He had such a positive outlook and great sense of humor
and will be deeply missed.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2019
