ROBERT GENE NIXON

Robert Gene Nixon, age 83, a 17-year resident of Bullhead City, Arizona passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was born on April 26, 1937.

Robert served in the Army National Guard.

He is survived by his wife, Norma Nixon; son, Tim (Amy) Nixon of Sun City, Arizona; sister-in-law, Georgia Howell; grandson, Scott Nixon of Destin, Florida; and granddaughter, Kaitlin Montgomery of Salt Lake City, Utah.

