ROBERT JOSEPH BUCK

Robert Joseph Buck, age 83, of Bullhead City, Ariz., passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019.

Bob to those that knew him best, was born on September 21, 1935 in Omaha, Nebraska. He was raised by his parents Robert and Catherine, and grew up with his sister Barbara. The family moved to California and after graduating high school, Bob joined the Army as Tank Driver. He was stationed in Europe and often spoke of the places he was fortunate to see while stationed there.

He returned and shortly after met Helen Ellich through their churchs' Laetari Club. He remembered meeting her at a skating trip in the mountains. Not many people knew how to skate but growing up in Nebraska and playing hockey when he was younger helped him impress her with his skating skills. They married on June 30, 1962 and moved to Huntington Beach, Calif. to raise David and Kathleen.

He loved camping and hunting, mostly for deer. He would travel to Utah every year with friends as well as his son David. He loved Lake Mohave. The family camped on its beaches every summer with close friends for years. He built boats for friends and some that others raced. He loved working on cars, fixing them and rebuilding engines. In the late 70's he built his dream car, a '57 Thunderbird. He would later sell it and build another dream car, a 1930 Ford Roadster/Hot Rod.

He is survived by his son, David; daughter, Kathleen; daughter-in-law, Tracy; sister, Barbara; grand-daughter, Ariana; grandson, Mason; as well as his cousins, nephews, nieces, and dear friends.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 with a Catholic Mass at 10 am in Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church, 3055 El Mirage Way, Laughlin, NV. A memorial and Military Honor Guard presentation will be held immediately following at Desert Lawn Memorial Gardens, 9250 S. Ranchero Lane, Mohave Valley, AZ.

The family requests that a donation to Kingman Cancer Center (

be made in lieu of flowers.

