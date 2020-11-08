Robert "Bob" Lambert, age 75, passed away on October 22, 2020, in Bullhead City, Arizona. He was born May 16, 1945, in Inglewood, California to Ed and Lois Lambert.
Bob proudly served our country as a member of The United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He met and married the love of his life, Lorree Rosales, in December of 1967.
He worked diligently as a very talented carpenter. Bob enjoyed cheering on his favorite team - The Green Bay Packers. He also enjoyed bowling, hunting and fishing. He loved his animals, but his passion in life was his grandchildren. Bob retired as a Maintenance Supervisor for the Hacienda La Puente School District in Hacienda Heights, California in 2004.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bob is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Lorree; daughter, Toni Lambert; sister, Diane (Dennis) Altman; brother-in-law, Charles Rosales; grandchildren, Melody Lambert and David (Angles) Flores; great-granddaughters, Lillian Chavez and Nelanie Flores; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Desert Lawn Memorial Gardens, 9250 S. Ranchero Lane, Mohave Valley, Arizona 86440. A Celebration of Life gathering will be at the family home immediately following. Please RSVP via email to lorreelam@frontiernet.net
by December 1st, 2020.
Bob will be thought of often as he sits on the 50-yard line in Heaven watching The Packers bring home another victory.
WE LOVE YOU BOB!