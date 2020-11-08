1/1
ROBERT "BOB" LAMBERT
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Lambert, age 75, passed away on October 22, 2020, in Bullhead City, Arizona. He was born May 16, 1945, in Inglewood, California to Ed and Lois Lambert.
Bob proudly served our country as a member of The United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He met and married the love of his life, Lorree Rosales, in December of 1967.
He worked diligently as a very talented carpenter. Bob enjoyed cheering on his favorite team - The Green Bay Packers. He also enjoyed bowling, hunting and fishing. He loved his animals, but his passion in life was his grandchildren. Bob retired as a Maintenance Supervisor for the Hacienda La Puente School District in Hacienda Heights, California in 2004.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bob is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Lorree; daughter, Toni Lambert; sister, Diane (Dennis) Altman; brother-in-law, Charles Rosales; grandchildren, Melody Lambert and David (Angles) Flores; great-granddaughters, Lillian Chavez and Nelanie Flores; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Desert Lawn Memorial Gardens, 9250 S. Ranchero Lane, Mohave Valley, Arizona 86440. A Celebration of Life gathering will be at the family home immediately following. Please RSVP via email to lorreelam@frontiernet.net by December 1st, 2020.
Bob will be thought of often as he sits on the 50-yard line in Heaven watching The Packers bring home another victory.
WE LOVE YOU BOB!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Nov. 8 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Celebration of Life
family home
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Desert Lawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Desert Lawn Funeral Home
9250 S. Ranchero Lane
Mohave Valley, AZ 86440
(928) 768-5959
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved