ROBERT (BOB) SHIRK
Robert (Bob) Shirk, age 81, a
12-year resident of Bullhead City, Ariz., passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He was born on April 19, 1938 in Norwalk, Calif.
He is survived by his wife, Bobette; two daughters,
Traci (Joe) Gonzalez of Las Vegas,
Nev. and Julie (Marty) Wilson of Clinton, Ark.; brother, Lonnie (Debby) Shirk;
three granddaughters; and three great-granddaughters.
He was very much loved,
and will be missed by all!
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Dimond & Sons Mortuary in Bullhead City, Ariz.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online on July 9, 2019