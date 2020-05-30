On Saturday, May 23, 2020, Rochell Nicole Petitt, loving daughter and sister, passed away at the age of 33. She was born on December 3, 1986 in Bakersfield, California.

Rochell was raised in Bullhead City, Arizona after living in France for five years. There were very few lives who weren't touched by this compassionate soul, whether it be at her most notable occupations: Goodwill and El Palacio, or through friendship. Her bright smile alone would brighten your day in an instant, and her ever-loving personality defined what it meant to be there for somebody.

She was preceded in death by her father, Glendon Thomas.

She was raised and is survived by her parents, Eric and Shannon Alonzo; siblings, Parrish Louis, Lilli and Jonah Alonzo, Crystal Marquez, Glenda Vastbinder, David and Braeden Zuniga; nephews, Zachary and Conner Allendorf; and her significant other, Anthony Mack.

"Shell", the French-speaking country girl, could make you laugh on your worst day as she carried this contagious optimism with her wherever she went. Someone who would never judge you, never hold a grudge, and who was put on this Earth to show us what true love is.

A celebration of life will be held at 6 pm on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Realtors Association Banquet Hall at 841 Hancock Rd., Bullhead City, AZ.

