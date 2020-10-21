1/1
ROGER CLELAND
1945 - 2020
Roger Cleland, age 75, a Laughlin, Nevada resident since 1991, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
Roger worked as a table games dealer for 21 years at Harrah's Laughlin. He also worked for the Eugene Fire Dept. in Oregon as a Fire Marshall for 19 years. He was in the USMC and served two tours of duty in Vietnam.
He is survived by his fiance of 27 years, Lana Wood; sisters, Jenny and Kitty; and brother, Larry.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 3pm to 7pm on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in the Scorpio Room at the Aquarius Casino in Laughlin. RSVP to: (702)420-9904.

Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 06:00 PM
the Aquarius Hotel
