ROGER CLELAND

Roger Cleland, age 75, a Laughlin, Nevada resident since 1991, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

Roger worked as a table games dealer for 21 years at Harrah's Laughlin. He also worked for the Eugene Fire Dept. in Oregon as a Fire Marshall for 19 years. He was in the USMC and served two tours of duty in Vietnam.

He is survived by his fiance of 27 years, Lana Wood; sisters, Jenny and Kitty; and brother, Larry.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 3pm to 7pm on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in the Scorpio Room at the Aquarius Casino in Laughlin. RSVP to: (702)420-9904.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store