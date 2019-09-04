Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROGER N. ANDERSON. View Sign Service Information Dimond & Sons Silver Bell Chapel 2620 Silver Creek Road Bullhead City , AZ 86442 (928)-763-5440 Send Flowers Obituary

ROGER N. ANDERSON

Roger Neal Anderson, age 88, a resident of Bullhead City, Arizona died peacefully at his home on August 30, 2019. Roger was born June 14, 1931 in rural Clyde, Kansas to Elmer and Della Anderson.

He attended a one room school house and graduated from Haddam High School. He raised Herford cattle for 2 years before enlisting in the Navy during the Korean Conflict, 1951 to 1955. In 1954, he married JoAnne Danielson of Clyde, Kansas and then attended Kansas State University where he received his Bachelors of Science in Milling Technology, in 1959.

Roger spent his career in grain export and elevator management and this took him and his family to Missouri, Illinois, Texas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Tennessee, and Oregon. He also travelled to Japan, India, Korea, and Russia, negotiating trade. In 1996, he retired and later moved with JoAnne to spend their retirement years in Bullhead City.

His activities included golf, water skiing, bowling, motorcycles, hunting and fishing. Roger was a member of the Masonic Lodge #68, Eastern Star #60, Scottish Rite, Al Kader and Zelzah Shrine, Jesters and GEAPS.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Della Anderson; and brother, Kenneth Anderson.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnne of Bullhead City, Ariz.; his son, Kyle; his daughter, Kyston; and his other son, Paul Yamashita, all from Portland. Roger is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services will be held at 12:00 pm Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Mohave Shrine Building, 2580 Miracle Mile, Bullhead City, Arizona.

