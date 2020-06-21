RONALD DALE WALLSTROM - WALLDO

Ron, the only son of Gunnar "Red" and Alice Jewel Wallstrom, born in Turlock, California on July 22, 1933 passed peacefully at home surrounded by family and love on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

His childhood years were spent in Downieville, California, where he grew up enjoying the outdoors. As a young man he joined the Army and served during the Korean War and lived in the Bay Area. He later relocated to Bullhead City in the early 1960s where he met and married the love of his life, Patricia. He moved to Mohave Valley with his family after being hired by Santa Fe Railroad where he and Pat opened Walldo's Video and Satellite. He loved to hunt and fish. He also enjoyed sports and coached and mentored the kids of the community. He along with a few other men from Mohave Valley, helped establish the Mohave Valley Little League, clearing the land and making the field that has been enjoyed by many over the years. When he retired from the railroad he moved to Golden Shores where he was an active member of the community and Chamber Of Commerce.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; and a grandson.

Ron is survived by his wife, Patricia Bennett Wallstrom; his seven children whom he loved very much, Dan (Tracy) Wallstrom, Bill Wallstrom, Kenneth (Barbara) Wallstrom, Julie Fuller, Jill (Randy) Snuggs, Margie Poppin, and Robert (Paula) Wallstrom; he also leaves behind 19 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Not gone, just gone hunting and fishing with the Master.

Services are planned for March of 2021 when all of his children can come together to celebrate his life.

