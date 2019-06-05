Guest Book View Sign Service Information Desert Lawn Funeral Home 9250 S. Ranchero Lane Mohave Valley , AZ 86440 (928)-768-5959 Funeral Mass 12:00 PM St. John the Baptist Catholic Church 3055 El Mirage Way Laughlin , NV View Map Send Flowers Obituary

RONALD R. FINN

Ronald Ralph Finn, age 84, a resident of Bullhead City, Ariz. for the past 16 years and Las Vegas, Nev, since 1954, died peacefully at the Polideri Hospice House in Lake Havasu, Ariz. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 surrounded by family and close friends.

Ron worked at the Nevada Test Site and finished his career working for the City of Las Vegas in Traffic Engineering.

Ron was a member for many years at St. Vitar Catholic Church in Las Vegas, Nev. where he was active in the Knights of Columbus, serving as many officers as well as Grand Knight. After moving to Bullhead City, Ariz., he became an active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Laughlin, Nev. continuing his work with the Knights of Columbus, once again serving as Grand Knight.

Ron's many hobbies included bowling, model trains and in his earlier years coaching Little League and playing ball himself.

Ron was preceded in death by his loving wife of 46 years, Mary Ann Finn; his parents, Cecelia and Ralph Finn; and his sister, Elaine Koenig.

He is survived by his loving wife of 9 years, Lucille Finn; daughter, Vicki; four sons, Kevin, Steve (Lisa), Dale and Andy (Nancy); step-daughter, Marjorie Bachman (Steve); granddaughters, Alexis (Gerald) and Breanna; grandson, Blaze; five step-grandchildren; great grandson, Colby; and ten step-great grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.

A funeral mass will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 3055 El Mirage Way, Laughlin, Nev. 89028.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Havasu (Polidari House), P. O. Box 597, Lake Havasu, Az. 86405 in memory of Ron Finn.



