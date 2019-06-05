ROSALINA BARR
Rosalina Barr, age 85, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. She was born on May 16, 1934 in Aquadilla, Puerto Rico.
She was preceded in death by her two children; and one foster child.
She is survived by five children; three foster children; 14 grandchildren; 23 great- grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; two puppies, Penny and Buster.
A celebration of life will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Riverside Adventure Trails in Fort Mohave behind CVS. Everyone is welcome.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from June 5 to June 12, 2019