ROSANNA SUZETTE (HAVASATAAZ) HILLS
1971 - 2020
ROSANNA SUZETTE HILLS (Havasataaz)
Rosanna Suzette Hills, 49, entered into rest September 16, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
She is the daughter of the late Owen Hills Sr. and Lorna Hope (Arrison) Hills. She was born on June 3, 1971 in Parker, Arizona and was a proud member of the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe. She was raised on the Fort Mojave Indian Reservation where she spent her entire life. She promoted the Mojave culture, language and dance by encouraging youth through her teachings and by example for most of her adult life. She was a well-known traditional dancer and singer. Her enthusiasm and passion for her culture will surely be missed.
She was employed as a Macav Language Teacher at the Anya Itpak Elementary School. Prior to teaching she was employed with the Fort Mojave Tribal Court in the capacity as the Judicial Clerk for 16 years.
She is survived by her siblings, Kevin and Kelly Hills, Marlene Hammond (Cousin) and her partner, Joanes Bobtailbea; and she had many nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she loved very much.
Traditional services will be held from 7:00pm to 4:00am on Saturday, October 3, 2020. A Fort Mohave Traditional Cremation will commence on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 4:00 am at the Fort Mojave Tribal Cemetery located at 700 Harrison Street, Needles, California.
Arrangements by Desert Lawn Funeral Home.

Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Sep. 30 to Oct. 14, 2020.
