1/
ROSANNE J. HENRY
1950 - 2020
{ "" }
On Saturday July 18, 2020, loving mother Rosanne J. Henry of Bullhead City, Ariz. passed away at the age of 69.
Rose had an incredible passion for art, and for motorcycles. Rose left behind a hell of a lot of stuff for her children, from vast amounts of art to tons of rocks she hand picked from the desert, much to the chagrin of her daughter. Rose was well loved by those who knew her, although she would probably argue that. She loved arguing on silly things, she was always right, even if she wasn't.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband, George Henry, who was just as stubborn and argumentative, albeit loving, and an avid biker himself.
Rosanne is survived by her two children, Savannah Rose and Michael Dylan Christoffers; her mother, Margaret Merchan;, her brother, Eric Merchant;, and her chiweenie, Monkey.
Her kids are desperately
going to miss her.
Rose decided she did not want a funeral, so instead, everyone will have a pina colada separately in honor of her life.

Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Jul. 22 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 22, 2020
May you rest in peace Rose♥ thank you for everything you did on this earth.. I wish there were more angels Like you. I'm sorry you had to go so soon.. I know you'll be happy in heaven with your loved ones
Monica Guerrero
Friend
