ROSEMARY NICHOLS

Rosemary Nichols, born in Brooklyn, New York on December 1, 1938, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

She grew up in Jackson Heights and received her BA Degree in English from Queens College and her graduate degree from the University of Missouri/KC. Rosemary married C.H. "Nick" Nichols on August 4, 1962. The couple moved to the midwest: Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. While Nick managed a grain elevator, Rosemary returned to teaching. She was a Professor at several junior colleges and universities. She retired from West Texas University in 2003.

Wherever Rosemary lived, she was active in her community. In Laughlin she volunteered at the food bank. She was a member of Senior Circle and enjoyed many friendships. Active at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, she started a Scripture study group that meets every Wednesday morning. She belonged to the St. John's Guild that supports local help for the needy. She served as usher, reader, and Eucharistic minister at the churches she attended.

She was preceded in death by her youngest son, Billy, who passed away in 2011.

Rosemary is survived by her husband, Nick; daughter, Anne Marie; sons, James Edward and John Scott; three grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

Services were held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. The family requests bequests go to Sister of Life in Suffern, NY.

Funeral arrangements handled by Desert Lawn Funeral Home.