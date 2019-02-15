Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUSSELL JAMES GUANTNER JR.. View Sign

RUSSELL JAMES GUANTNER JR.

Russell James Gauntner Jr, age 82, widower to Anna Mae Gauntner, passed away on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at his home in Henderson NV. surrounded by loved ones. Russ was born on May 24, 1936 in Cleveland Ohio, to Russell Sr. and Susan Gauntner.

Russ joined the

Russ married Anna Mae Dugan on March 26, 1966, marking 50 years of marriage until her death in 2016. After retiring from the Navy in 1974, he worked as a roofer and plant maintenance. He retired a second time and moved with Ann to Bullhead City, AZ, spending the last 20 plus years where he joined the Masons, Eastern Star, and Shriners. Other affiliations Russ belonged to were Independent Order of Foresters and the Loyal Order of Moose.

He enjoyed the many programs all of these helped to fund, especially for underprivileged children. While he was president of the Shriners local chapter, he was one of the founding members and president of clothe-a-child. Russ also helped people learn English as a second language. He was truly loved by many and gave back to the community ten-folds. He loved golfing, riding in parades in his mini truck and having his family around him.

