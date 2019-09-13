RUTH HANSEN
Ruth Hansen, age 94, a longtime resident of Bullhead City, Ariz., passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at home with family by her side. She was born on October 20, 1924 in Milwaukee, Wis., to Oscar and Rosa Weise.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents,
Oscar and Rosa Weise; son, Daniel Hansen; daughter-in-law Connie Hansen; grandchildren, Darren and Denise Hansen; and great-grandchild, Austin Dukette.
She is survived by her sons, Don, Dave (Alma), Derek (Susie) and Dean (Leanne); 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Ruth will be greatly missed for her loving nature, quick wit, thoughtfulness, style and spunky attitude.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Mohave Shrine Club in Bullhead City. Derek Hansen will be officiating services.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's memory can be made to the Bullhead City Senior Center.
A special thank you to Hospice.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Sept. 13 to Sept. 22, 2019