RUTH IONE ROOT
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUTH IONE ROOT.
Ruth Ione Root, age 91, a resident of Mohave Valley, Ariz. from 1980 - 2014, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 in Phoenix, Ariz. She was born December 31, 1927 in Lansing, Mich.
Ruth was a bookkeeper and artist. She was active in the Willow Valley Club Assoc. and a member of Mohave Valley United Methodist Church.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lee Root; son, Robert Root; brother, Elmer Gates; and sister, Marty Tauffer.
She is survived by her son, Franklin Root; daughter-in-law, Karen Root, both of Phoenix, Ariz; grandson, Franklin Root of Corona, Calif; and granddaughter, Melissa Duflo of Chandler, Ariz.
Ruth was a wonderful person, always had a smile on her face, was thoughtful, caring and was loved by everyone she met. She will be sorely missed.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Feb. 22 to Mar. 3, 2019