RUTH IONE ROOT

Ruth Ione Root, age 91, a resident of Mohave Valley, Ariz. from 1980 - 2014, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 in Phoenix, Ariz. She was born December 31, 1927 in Lansing, Mich.

Ruth was a bookkeeper and artist. She was active in the Willow Valley Club Assoc. and a member of Mohave Valley United Methodist Church.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lee Root; son, Robert Root; brother, Elmer Gates; and sister, Marty Tauffer.

She is survived by her son, Franklin Root; daughter-in-law, Karen Root, both of Phoenix, Ariz; grandson, Franklin Root of Corona, Calif; and granddaughter, Melissa Duflo of Chandler, Ariz.

Ruth was a wonderful person, always had a smile on her face, was thoughtful, caring and was loved by everyone she met. She will be sorely missed.

