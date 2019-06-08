Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SALLY JEAN GOSSACK "SOBY" SOBREPENA. View Sign Service Information Dimond & Sons Silver Bell Chapel 2620 Silver Creek Road Bullhead City , AZ 86442 (928)-763-5440 Send Flowers Obituary

SALLY JEAN GOSSACK SOBREPENA

With family at her side, Sally "Soby" Sobrepena passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at her home in Bullhead City, Arizona, following a two year-long illness.

A longtime resident of Riverview RV Resort in Bullhead City, Arizona, Sally was born in Bozeman, Montana. She attended Holy Rosary Catholic High School in Bozeman and graduated in 1963. During that same year, she married Robert "Bob" Sobrepena "Soby" and raised three children, Tammy, Bob and Brian.

Along with her loving husband, Bob - Sally co-owned and ran the infamous Soby's Restaurant on Main street in Bozeman. Soby's was known for its Mexican – style breakfasts. Typical on a Saturday morning was a line of people out the door and down the street. All of Bozeman loved Soby's breakfast burritos, homemade beans and salsas and most of all they loved the hometown-local-special treatment Sally gave each person. Local folks did not need to speak to order – that is because Sally had everyone's favorite order memorized.

After retirement, Sally was active in sports. She played in numerous pickle ball and golf tournaments; she often finished first. Sally also spent a lot of time with friends and family.

Sally is the daughter of the late Lawrence and Marion Gossack both of Bozeman.

Sally is survived by her husband, children, sisters - Judy Johnson and Betty Lou Lewis, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

There will be a special-intentions-mass held at 12:05 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 220 W. Main Street, Bozeman, MT 59715

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2023 Commerce Way, Bozeman, MT 59715

A celebration of life will also be held in Bullhead City, Arizona in October of this year. The date and time will be announced at a later time. Anyone who knew Sally is welcome to come and join her family.

The family requests donations be made to the in lieu of flowers. SALLY JEAN GOSSACK SOBREPENAWith family at her side, Sally "Soby" Sobrepena passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at her home in Bullhead City, Arizona, following a two year-long illness.A longtime resident of Riverview RV Resort in Bullhead City, Arizona, Sally was born in Bozeman, Montana. She attended Holy Rosary Catholic High School in Bozeman and graduated in 1963. During that same year, she married Robert "Bob" Sobrepena "Soby" and raised three children, Tammy, Bob and Brian.Along with her loving husband, Bob - Sally co-owned and ran the infamous Soby's Restaurant on Main street in Bozeman. Soby's was known for its Mexican – style breakfasts. Typical on a Saturday morning was a line of people out the door and down the street. All of Bozeman loved Soby's breakfast burritos, homemade beans and salsas and most of all they loved the hometown-local-special treatment Sally gave each person. Local folks did not need to speak to order – that is because Sally had everyone's favorite order memorized.After retirement, Sally was active in sports. She played in numerous pickle ball and golf tournaments; she often finished first. Sally also spent a lot of time with friends and family.Sally is the daughter of the late Lawrence and Marion Gossack both of Bozeman.Sally is survived by her husband, children, sisters - Judy Johnson and Betty Lou Lewis, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.There will be a special-intentions-mass held at 12:05 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 220 W. Main Street, Bozeman, MT 59715A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2023 Commerce Way, Bozeman, MT 59715A celebration of life will also be held in Bullhead City, Arizona in October of this year. The date and time will be announced at a later time. Anyone who knew Sally is welcome to come and join her family.The family requests donations be made to the in lieu of flowers. Published in Mohave Daily News Online from June 8 to June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Mohave Daily News Online Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close