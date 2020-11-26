Samantha Renee Flockhart, age 42, died after several days at Sunrise Hospital, Las Vegas, Nev., from an unexpected illness on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was born on July 26, 1978, in Spokane, Wash., the daughter of Jerold C. and Alice J. (Funk) Flockhart. Samantha was a long-time participant in the Special Olympics earning several medals and ribbons over the years. Samantha loved her animals and was part of many Pug Dog groups. Samantha had no children of her own but was a terrific aunt to her niece, nephews and a wonderful doggie mom to at least six lucky pups. Samantha was a daughter, sister, aunt, and friend of many. The world is surely quieter with her gone.

Samantha was preceded in death by her half-brother, Kevin J. Flockhart of Spokane Wash., and shortly after her passing joined by her 18 year old dog Taffie.

Surviving in addition to both her parents; sisters, Jean (Jerry) Flockhart and Melissa J. (Flockhart) Sistar; half-sister, JoDee Flockhart; half-brother, Adam Flockhart; two nephews, Kenneth J. Snow, Eli C. Sistar; and one niece, Miranda R. Snow. She is also leaving behind her loved puppy, Cocoa; and countless friends and family.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Mohave Valley United Methodist Church, 1593 E. Lipan Blvd. *Masks required. Balloon tribute and reception to follow. All are welcome to join us as we share memories and say goodbye too soon.

