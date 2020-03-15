Sarah Ann Hancock, age 86, went to sleep in Jesus on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Yavapai Medical Center in Prescott, Ariz. She was born on November 2, 1933 in Kingman, Ariz. Sarah was the third child of her parents, Amund "Shorty" and Margaret Oswood, who were also residents of Bullhead City, Ariz.
Sarah is survived by her husband, Joseph Hancock; sons, Joe Jr. and John of Yellow Jacket, Colo.; daughters, Linda Craig of Prescott, Ariz. and Donna Robison of Mohave Valley, Ariz.; sister, Beatrice Thomas of Bullhead City, Ariz.; brother, Joseph Oswood of Prescott Valley, Ariz.; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Sarah loved all of her family members and was dearly loved by anyone that had the opportunity to know her. We will always thinking about her and missing her.
The family requests privacy and absolutely no phone calls as they grieve.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Mar. 15 to Mar. 22, 2020