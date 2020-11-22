SCOTT ALAN CLIFTON

Scott Alan Clifton, age 58, a resident of Golden Shores/Topock, Arizona since 1995 passed away peacefully in the presence of family on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

Scott was a huge Broncos fan, and loved to travel and teach science. He was a high school science teacher at River Valley High School for 25 years. He was loved and respected by students and staff.

He was preceded in death by his father, brother, and sister.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Arline and Art Adams; brother, Neal Young and wife Kathleen Young; and nieces, Mariah Jo and Rhian Mae; and his dog, J.R. Scott.

Scott will be greatly missed by family, friends, former students, and all who knew him.

