1/1
SCOTT ALAN CLIFTON
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SCOTT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCOTT ALAN CLIFTON
Scott Alan Clifton, age 58, a resident of Golden Shores/Topock, Arizona since 1995 passed away peacefully in the presence of family on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
Scott was a huge Broncos fan, and loved to travel and teach science. He was a high school science teacher at River Valley High School for 25 years. He was loved and respected by students and staff.
He was preceded in death by his father, brother, and sister.
He is survived by his mother and step-father, Arline and Art Adams; brother, Neal Young and wife Kathleen Young; and nieces, Mariah Jo and Rhian Mae; and his dog, J.R. Scott.
Scott will be greatly missed by family, friends, former students, and all who knew him.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Desert Lawn Funeral Home
9250 S. Ranchero Lane
Mohave Valley, AZ 86440
(928) 768-5959
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved