Scott Mills, age 33, a long-time resident of Bullhead City, currently living in Globe, Arizona, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. He was born in Lake Havasu City, Ariz. on January 15, 1986 to Michelle and General Mills.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Dorothy Adams; grandparents, John and T'raye Ely, Betty Mills.
He is survived by his parents, General Sr. and Michelle; fiance, Juanita Whitesinger; brother, General Jr. (Stephanie) Mills; sister, Angel Mills; uncle, Louis (Anelise) Means; and many nieces and nephews.
