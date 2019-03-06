Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SCOTT R. SAWINSKI

Scott Sawinski, age 65, of Bullhead City, Arizona. went to be with Our Lord on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Scott was a long-time resident of Bullhead City and for the past 20 years has owned and successfully operated Scott Plumbing..

Scott had a zest for life, whether it was when he was racing across the water at 160+ m.p.h. in his capsule boat or being found in his garage where he was always fabricating and building a new project, recently a 1969 Chevy pick-up.

Scott is survived by his wife of 19 years, Cindy Sawinski; four children, Helen (Padilla) Cox of Flagstaff, Ariz., Connie (Sawinski) Carbajal of Thornton, Colo., Michelle Sawinski of Ft. Collins, Colo., and Richard Sawinski of Cheyenne Wyo; and many grandchildren. Also, four siblings, Kathy Roesch of Wauwatosa, Wisc., Todd Sawinski of Tombstone, Ariz., Bill Sawinski of Langen, Germany and Julie Reider of New Berlin, Wisc.; plus many great friends and acquaintances.

Scott will remain in the heart of his loved ones and friends forever.

"Because we loved, there will be tears,

Because we laughed, there will be memories

Because they lived, there is still joy.

Rest in peace, my dear husband

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Scott's name can be made to the .

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1150 Church Street, Bullhead City, AZ.

