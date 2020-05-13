Shamshoon "Sam" Eishoo, age 74, loving husband and father, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. He was born on August 11, 1945 in Tehran, Iran to Varda and Victoria Eishoo.

On March 19, 1974 he married Bella Eshagh. Together they raised a daughter, Elenor and a son, Alex. He moved to Bullhead City in 1980 and worked at Tri-State Building Materials for 40 years.

He also liked hunting and off roading trips that he would take with family and friends. Sam was a member of the Mohave Mesa Kiwanis for many years and was the "ticket man" at Cornfest. Sam was well known and liked over the many years he spent at Tri-State and he made countless lifelong friends with both co-workers and customers over the years.

Sam was preceded in death by his father, Varda; mother, Victoria; step-father, Petro; and brother, Shlemon.

He is survived by his wife, Bella; children, Alex and Elenor; sister, Jouliet (Gregg) Eidsness; five grandchildren; numerous cousins; nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his home. Flowers or memorials may be sent to 1457 Ruby Trail, Fort Mohave, AZ 86426.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store