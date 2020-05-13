SHAMSHOON "SAM" EISHOO
1945 - 2020
Shamshoon "Sam" Eishoo, age 74, loving husband and father, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. He was born on August 11, 1945 in Tehran, Iran to Varda and Victoria Eishoo.
On March 19, 1974 he married Bella Eshagh. Together they raised a daughter, Elenor and a son, Alex. He moved to Bullhead City in 1980 and worked at Tri-State Building Materials for 40 years.
He also liked hunting and off roading trips that he would take with family and friends. Sam was a member of the Mohave Mesa Kiwanis for many years and was the "ticket man" at Cornfest. Sam was well known and liked over the many years he spent at Tri-State and he made countless lifelong friends with both co-workers and customers over the years.
Sam was preceded in death by his father, Varda; mother, Victoria; step-father, Petro; and brother, Shlemon.
He is survived by his wife, Bella; children, Alex and Elenor; sister, Jouliet (Gregg) Eidsness; five grandchildren; numerous cousins; nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his home. Flowers or memorials may be sent to 1457 Ruby Trail, Fort Mohave, AZ 86426.

Published in Mohave Daily News Online from May 13 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
You will forever remain in my heart. God rest your soul. love you Sam ❤
Romeo Esho
Family
May 12, 2020
Knowing God gained an Angel and Sam is home with his family,my condolences go to Bella and her family and Sam' for you loss,May God bless you in love and peace at this time,Rest easy Sam
Doris Knobbe-Crump
Acquaintance
May 12, 2020
I remember Sam for his smile and kindness as I knew him thru his wife Bella thru work.It will be hard going to Ace knowing he's not there to help his customers for their needs.I pray God is with his family at this time as we know Sam is At peace. God bless his beautiful memory. My thoughts and prayers are with you all on this day,Hugs dear Bella.Please share with you family and his.Love Doris M Crump
Doris Knobbe-Crump
Acquaintance
May 11, 2020
Although i only knew him a short time i found him to be kind and loving. He was welcoming , generous a man who loved his family. I hope Bella finds some comfort in the fact he was loved by many and brought happiness to her life. I am grateful for the wonderful daughter he gave and the caring he has shown to my son. So glad i had a chance to meet him
JoAnn Storar
Grandparent
May 11, 2020
I will always miss you
RIP BROTHER
Robert Khanishan
Family
