SHIRLEY JEAN MAY
Shirley Jean May, age 83, a
25-year resident of Golden Valley, Arizona, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was born on June 26, 1936 in Dawson, North Dakota.
Shirley worked in the gift shop at the New Pioneer Casino in Laughlin, Nevada for many years prior to retirement in 2008.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas O. May; and her son, Thomas D. May.
Shirley is survived by her three daughters, Pamela Fortenberry of Sweet Home, Oregon, Lori Titus of Burns, Oregon, and Carla Meyers of Curtis, Nebraska: and son, Steven May of LaPine, Oregon.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6, 2019