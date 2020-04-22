SHIRLEY L. GLISSON
Shirley L. Glisson, age 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020 in Bullhead City, Ariz. She was born on December 13, 1927 in Pasadena, Calif. to parents Edyth and Leroy Dill.
Shirley completed high school in Pasadena, Calif. and continued her education at Pasadena City College. After over 25 years of service, Shirley retired from Eastman Kodak in their Whittier, Calf. office. Shirley enjoyed music and singing and accompanied choirs and other musicians on the piano. She moved to Bullhead City, Ariz. in 1990 and enjoyed the Laughlin casinos and singing in a Sweet Adeline chorus.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Evelyn Walton; her son, Richard Trimble; and great-grandson, Aaron Robinson.
Shirley is survived by her two daughters, Susan Brusby and Lynda Wisecup; brother, Delmar Dill; two grandchildren, Chuck Robinson and Marilyn Robinson; three great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later time at the home of her brother in Arcadia, Calif.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29, 2020