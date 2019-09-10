In Loving Memory
SHIRLEY YVONNE EDLUND
Loving wife, mother, grandma, sister, aunt and loving friend to so many. Your beautiful and magical smile always lit up a room and affected everyone around.
Born: April 19, 1943 in Grand Forks, North Dakota
Passed: March 7, 2019 in Bullhead City, Arizona
It has now been six months since your passing my love. That day you were unexpectedly called away, and for a while I did not know if I wanted to go on without you. God called for you that day to his heavenly Kingdom. Life with you seemed to be heaven on earth. Although it is hard without you, I am comforted in knowing that we will be reunited again upon God's will. We were blessed with a wonderful marriage, beautiful friendship, and loving family. Your love, support, and caring made me a better person. Each day with you was even better than the day before. Thank you so much for all the years of friendship, and the incredible thirty eight years of marriage. You are in my heart and mind everyday.
I love you so much my little sweet pineapple.
Your loving husband, Duane.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17, 2019