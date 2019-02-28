Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SIDNEY W. ADVOCATE. View Sign

Sidney W. Advocate of Mohave Valley, Arizona, age 73, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 in Cody, Wyoming where he began his last journey of life. He was born on April 14, 1945 in Utica, New York, the son of Ann and Bill Advocate.

Sidney was united in marriage to Carol Jean Advocate who preceded him in death on June 17, 2016. Sidney was honorably discharged from the U.S. Airforce in 1969. He then started his career with the railroad, which followed him for 25 years.

Sidney was loved by all that knew him. He loved fishing, hunting, and spending time with friends and family. It was never a dull moment when he was present.

Sidney will be sadly missed by his

sons, William Advocate of Cody, Wyoming and Wayne Advocate of Mohave Valley, Arizona; grandchildren, Cody Advocate, Joshua Advocate, Derrik Advocate, Stephanie Horn, and Nicole Advocate-Lillard; great-grandchildren, Brody Lillard, Liam Martin and Amylia Martin. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

