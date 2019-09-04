Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STANLEY MEADE BLACK. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 1:00 PM Salina East Side Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

STANLEY MEADE BLACK

Stanley Meade Black, age 80, a 30-year resident of Bullhead City, Arizona, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, in Centerfield, Utah. He was born on May 25, 1939 in Salina,

Utah. Stanley was a coal miner, hotel manager and carpenter. He was mentor to the youth in Bullhead City and his two sons with soccer, baseball and football.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert; sister, Vina Lou; and 1st wife, Erlene.

Stanley is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Black of Las Vegas, Nev.; sons, Douglas Black of Angleton, Texas and Bryan Black of Lincoln, Neb.; brothers, Roger Black of Salina, Utah, Glen Kimball of Richfield, Utah and Charles Black of Aurora, Utah; daughter-in-laws, Jennifer Black and Michelle Black; grandchildren, Gavin, Bruce, Bowen and Alexandra; life-long friend of 48 years and former wife of 13 years, Katherine Olson of Las Vegas, Nev.

Graveside Services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Salina East Side Cemetery. A Family and Friends event will be at the Salina Stake Center.

