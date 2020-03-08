Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STEVEN CROWELL FERRAND. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STEVEN CROWELL FERRAND

Steven Crowell Ferrand, age 73, of Fort Mohave, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, February 28, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with angiosarcoma.

Steve was born in Chicago, Illinois to Adam Ernest Ferrand and Frances Crowell Ferrand on October 24, 1946. In 1950 they relocated to Las Vegas, Nevada, where he graduated from Western High School in 1965. Steve then attended Arizona Western College followed by Northern Arizona University, where he studied biology, his lifelong passion. Steve was well-known in the biological community in the tri-state area, where he was a teacher and mentor to many. His impact and work in Mojave Desert with chuckwallas and the desert tortoise will be remembered for years to come. Steve also had an incredible interest in family history that led him to study his family's ancestry. While Steve had many passions in his life, he loved nothing more than his five daughters. He was always available to give advice, lend an ear, and provide the largest hugs around. Steve's daughters could always depend on their father and his positive outlook on life. They will never forget the enormous impact Steve leaves behind.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Adam Ernest Ferrand and Frances Crowell Ferrand.

Steve is survived by his five daughters, Lisa (Clay) Hunter, Shelleena (Craig) Pernot, Rachelle (Heath) Guffey, Jennifer Ferrand, and Chandra (Justin) Rivera; his brother, William Ferrand; 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; former spouses with whom he stayed close, Karen Reyer-Ferrand, Ethelyn Ferrand and Terri Rino.

As a scientist and lifelong teacher, the University of Arizona accepted Steve into their Willed Body Program. Even in his passing, Steve will continue teaching and educating both young and seasoned physicians about the effects of angiosarcoma hoping that a cure for this disease will be discovered.

Steve's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Steven Rosinski and Dr. Kellie Rosinski, and everyone at Phoenix Cancer Institute, as well as the amazing nurses at Family Care Home Health & Hospice.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM, Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Holiday Inn Express, Sidewinder Conference Room, located at 2700 Lenwood Road, Barstow, California.

In lieu of flowers, please make a gift "in memory of Steven Ferrand" to support Angiosarcoma Research at the University of Arizona Cancer Center, made payable to the University of Arizona Foundation, and mail to University of Arizona Cancer Center 1515 N. Campbell Avenue P.O. Box 245018 Tucson, AZ 85724-5018. Online gifts may be made at STEVEN CROWELL FERRANDSteven Crowell Ferrand, age 73, of Fort Mohave, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, February 28, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with angiosarcoma.Steve was born in Chicago, Illinois to Adam Ernest Ferrand and Frances Crowell Ferrand on October 24, 1946. In 1950 they relocated to Las Vegas, Nevada, where he graduated from Western High School in 1965. Steve then attended Arizona Western College followed by Northern Arizona University, where he studied biology, his lifelong passion. Steve was well-known in the biological community in the tri-state area, where he was a teacher and mentor to many. His impact and work in Mojave Desert with chuckwallas and the desert tortoise will be remembered for years to come. Steve also had an incredible interest in family history that led him to study his family's ancestry. While Steve had many passions in his life, he loved nothing more than his five daughters. He was always available to give advice, lend an ear, and provide the largest hugs around. Steve's daughters could always depend on their father and his positive outlook on life. They will never forget the enormous impact Steve leaves behind.Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Adam Ernest Ferrand and Frances Crowell Ferrand.Steve is survived by his five daughters, Lisa (Clay) Hunter, Shelleena (Craig) Pernot, Rachelle (Heath) Guffey, Jennifer Ferrand, and Chandra (Justin) Rivera; his brother, William Ferrand; 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; former spouses with whom he stayed close, Karen Reyer-Ferrand, Ethelyn Ferrand and Terri Rino.As a scientist and lifelong teacher, the University of Arizona accepted Steve into their Willed Body Program. Even in his passing, Steve will continue teaching and educating both young and seasoned physicians about the effects of angiosarcoma hoping that a cure for this disease will be discovered.Steve's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Steven Rosinski and Dr. Kellie Rosinski, and everyone at Phoenix Cancer Institute, as well as the amazing nurses at Family Care Home Health & Hospice.A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM, Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Holiday Inn Express, Sidewinder Conference Room, located at 2700 Lenwood Road, Barstow, California.In lieu of flowers, please make a gift "in memory of Steven Ferrand" to support Angiosarcoma Research at the University of Arizona Cancer Center, made payable to the University of Arizona Foundation, and mail to University of Arizona Cancer Center 1515 N. Campbell Avenue P.O. Box 245018 Tucson, AZ 85724-5018. Online gifts may be made at https://give.uafoundation.org/cancer-center. Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Mar. 8 to Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Mohave Daily News Online Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close