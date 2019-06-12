STEVEN WALTER ACUNA
Steven Walter Acuna, age 59, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in Joshua Tree, Calif. after a lengthy illness.
Steven was a lifelong resident of Needles, Calif. prior to moving to Yucca Valley 4 years ago due to medical issues. Steven was born in Needles on October 3, 1959
to Walter "Pony" Acuna and Orlene
Wiley Acuna. He attended school from Kindergarten through 12th grade in Needles and was in the graduating class of 1977. During his early years he was an avid off-roading motorcycle rider and starting in high school and extending into his adult years he was an excellent golfer. Steven worked for Southern California Gas Company for several years.
Steven was preceded in death by his parents Walter "Pony" and Orlene Acuna.
He is survived by his children, Jacob
(Leticia) Acuna and Justin Acuna; three grandchildren, Kristofer, Emiliano and Mia; he is also survived by his brothers, Ron (Kathy) Acuna and David Acuna.
Services to be held at a later date.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from June 12 to June 19, 2019