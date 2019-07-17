STEVEN WESELY POLLOCK (1956 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STEVEN WESELY POLLOCK.
Service Information
Desert Lawn Funeral Home
9250 S. Ranchero Lane
Mohave Valley, AZ
86440
(928)-768-5959
Obituary
Send Flowers

STEVEN WESELY POLLOCK
Steven Wesely Pollock, age 62, a 31-year resident of Bullhead City, Arizona, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was born on May 3, 1956 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Steven was a retired Army Veteran serving with the 82nd Airborne Unit of the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by David Pollock and Diana Dean.
Steven is survived by his brothers, Ron Pollock of Kingman, Arizona. and Greg Elain of Dallas, Texas; niece, Antoinette Pollock of Glendora, California.; and many beloved cousins of Nevada, Utah, and Arizona.
Services were previously held at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Boulder City, Nev. Plot AH411.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from July 17 to July 24, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.