STEVEN WESELY POLLOCK
Steven Wesely Pollock, age 62, a 31-year resident of Bullhead City, Arizona, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was born on May 3, 1956 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Steven was a retired Army Veteran serving with the 82nd Airborne Unit of the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by David Pollock and Diana Dean.
Steven is survived by his brothers, Ron Pollock of Kingman, Arizona. and Greg Elain of Dallas, Texas; niece, Antoinette Pollock of Glendora, California.; and many beloved cousins of Nevada, Utah, and Arizona.
Services were previously held at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Boulder City, Nev. Plot AH411.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from July 17 to July 24, 2019