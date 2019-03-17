Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SUSAN PATRICIA PURTLE. View Sign

SUSAN PATRICIA PURTLE

Susan Patricia (Legun, Lammers) Purtle, age 69, passed away peacefully in her home in the early hours of Tuesday, February 17, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family in the final days. She lived with COPD for a few years and was recently diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. Susie was born March 17, 1949, at St. Mary's Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn.

She lived in Minnesota for the first part of her life, until she and her husband, Howard L. Purtle tired of the blustery weather, moved to Bullhead City, Ariz, where she lived the last 25 years. Susie fell in love with Arizona's beautiful weather, the mountains surrounding Bullhead City, and the cold Colorado River, where she and her family found relief during the heat of the summer. Susie loved drinking her morning coffee in the sunshine as she and Howie, her husband and best friend of 50 years, watched the hummingbirds flit around their yard dashing between the pink oleander-lined yard and the hummingbird feeders.

Susie lived her life with great pleasure in her home where all were welcome.

She loved hosting potluck dinners, holiday celebrations, and family birthday parties. Family, friends, and loved ones came from near and far to immerse themselves in her giving presence.

Susie found great joy in sending birthday cards to her grandchildren, including money equaling the age they were celebrating. She also loved to sew, creating things such as curtains, cushion covers and little doll outfits. Susie was very creative. She made decorative flower vases; wrote little poems and told inspirational stories encouraging others to be kind to one another; baked and decorated holiday cupcakes and treats. Most people did not know that she also loved to cut and color her own hair and give herself manicures.

Susie attended Marshall High School in South East Minneapolis. She also attended Fergus Falls Community College where she studied to become a certified nurse's aide. Being a CNA gave Susie great pleasure and suited her nurturing personality. Susie's work history didn't limit her to being a CNA and Home Health Aide, she also worked as a circuit board assembly technician, and a KENO Runner. She and Howie owned and operated Everything Under the Sun, a tanning and travel company, with two locations: Columbia Heights and Brooklyn Park, Minn.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Legun and mother, Shirley Mae (Van Camp) Legun; brother, Edwin Legun; sisters, Constance Legun, Mary (Legun) Sheppard, Delores (Legun) LeTourneau; grandson, John Wayne Core, Jr.; and first husband, Fredrick A. Lammers, Jr.

Susie is survived by her devoted husband, Howie; daughters, Michelle Rogers (Dale), Mona L. Friday (Ross), J. Lacy Core; sons, Jerry Lammers (Carolyn), Tim Purtle (Diane), John Purtle (Teresa); sister, Marge Cincotta (Greg); brother, John C. Legun; grandchildren, Heather Selness (Nick), Amanda Peickert (Cory), Emily Rogers, Jessica Lammers, Ethan Lammers, Ellen Purtle, Anna Purtle, Analicia McClellan (Chris), Lindy Eddy (Tyler), David Rutledge, Ataliya Williams, Morgan Purtle, Daily Purtle, Samara Core; great-grandchildren, Sean McClellan, Kyle McClellan, Abigail Selness, Bentley Selness, Ares Lammers and baby on the way; sisters-in-law Dorothy (Lammers) Harris, Barbara Johnson, Linda Guderian (Jim), Sherri Fransen; brothers-in-law Charles Lammers, David Purtle; and countless nieces and nephews.

Susie and Howie blended their families at an early age. They took a united stance and taught their children, (his, mine and ours) that they were one in decisions and discipline. Susie loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Susie was never one to complain or gossip. Most people remember her always having a smile on her face and a kind word spoken from the heart. She is greatly loved and missed. TTFN

