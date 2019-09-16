T'RAYE ELY
T'raye Ely, age 74, a long-time resident of Bullhead City, Arizona passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She was born on November 11, 1944 at Norfolk Navel Base in Norfolk, Virginia to Elbert Lewis Smith and June Elizabeth (Teeple) Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert and June Smith; husband, Jon Ely; and stepson, Rich Means.
T'raye is survived by her daughter, Michelle (General) Mills; son, Louis Bradly (Analise) Means; sisters, Mary (Fred) Williams, Wendy (Jerry), and Judy (Don); grandchildren, Scott, General (Stephanie), and Angel; and six great-grandchildren.
No services are planned.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Sept. 16 to Sept. 23, 2019