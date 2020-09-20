Teresa Alison Hensley, age 61, a 30+ year resident of Bullhead City, Ariz./Needles, Calif. area, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. She was born December 2, 1958 in Norwalk, Calif.

Teresa retired from the Motor Vehicle Division after 30 years. She belonged to the Elks Lodge #2408 and Fun Seekers in Bullhead City, Ariz. Teresa had a passion for traditional country music and camping with her family.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruby (Gregory) Hensley; and older brother, Gregory Allen Hensley.

She is survived by her father, Jesse Allen Hensley of Norwalk, Calif.; nieces, Roxanne Hensley of Nashville, Tenn. and Rena Williams of Livingston, Tenn.

Her contagious smile and laugh will be truly missed!

A private memorial will be held at Wilson Funeral Home in El Reno, Okla. The final resting place will be at Buena Vista Cemetery in El Reno, Okla.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store