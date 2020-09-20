1/1
TERESA ALISON HENSLEY
1958 - 2020
Teresa Alison Hensley, age 61, a 30+ year resident of Bullhead City, Ariz./Needles, Calif. area, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. She was born December 2, 1958 in Norwalk, Calif.
Teresa retired from the Motor Vehicle Division after 30 years. She belonged to the Elks Lodge #2408 and Fun Seekers in Bullhead City, Ariz. Teresa had a passion for traditional country music and camping with her family.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruby (Gregory) Hensley; and older brother, Gregory Allen Hensley.
She is survived by her father, Jesse Allen Hensley of Norwalk, Calif.; nieces, Roxanne Hensley of Nashville, Tenn. and Rena Williams of Livingston, Tenn.
Her contagious smile and laugh will be truly missed!
A private memorial will be held at Wilson Funeral Home in El Reno, Okla. The final resting place will be at Buena Vista Cemetery in El Reno, Okla.

Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Sep. 20 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Funeral Home
100 N Barker Ave
El Reno, OK 73036
(405) 262-3311
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
September 19, 2020
We shared 47 years of fond lifetime adventures together. We often enjoyed reminiscing wirh lots of laughter. Life wasn't always easy for Teresa, but her happy times definitely outweighed her sad ones. Sharing her special friendship enriched my life. I truly miss her. May she now rest in peace, free from all illnesses. Until we meet again. . .
Brandy in Novato, CA
Friend
September 18, 2020
Even on your worst days you managed to make me laugh; I will always remember the fun, good times and adventures we shared. Rest in Peace my friend .....
DIANA HILL
Friend
