Service Information Desert Lawn Funeral Home 9250 S. Ranchero Lane Mohave Valley , AZ 86440 (928)-768-5959 Memorial service 11:00 AM Desert Lawn Cemetery 92505 Ranchero Road Mohave Valley , AZ

THOMAS AMBROSIC

Thomas Ambrosic, age 92, passed away at home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 with his wife of 69 years, Joyce at his side. He was born on April 5, 1927 in Coaldale, Pa.

Tom grew up in Manhattan, N.Y. where his love of airplanes began. He built and flew planes in Central Park. He attended Manhattan School of Aviation where many applied at this prestigious school, but only a few were accepted.

His whole military experiences were with aircraft. He attended flight and helicopter schools for the Army. He retired as a Captain and was very proud of this country. He also worked for Grunon Aerospace and Teledyne Systems as a Quality Engineer.

Tom and Joyce were fortunate to have 34 years of retirement and traveled a good part of the world. They moved to Bullhead City from California 15 years ago.

He was loved by many and will be missed especially by Joyce. They had a good and loving marriage to the minute he closed his eyes for the last time.

Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Desert Lawn Cemetery, 92505 Ranchero Road, Mohave Valley, Arizona.

