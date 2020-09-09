Thomas Keith Sockwell, age 87, a 32-year resident of Bullhead City, Arizona passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. He was born on February 19, 1933 in Mountain Park, Oklahoma.

Tom was in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. He was a project manager for Hughes Aircraft. In Bullhead City he was a member of the Kiwanis Club, an avid fisherman and loved traveling. Tom was the Mohave County District 2 Supervisor from 2000 to 2012.

Tom is survived by his wife, Sandra G. Sockwell of Bullhead City, Arizona; two daughters, Cinda Lou (Mike) Harms and Kathy Lynn Showalter; son, Kendall Wayne Sockwell; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral home arrangements are under the care of Desert Lawn Funeral Home, Bullhead City, Arizona.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store