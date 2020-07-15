THOMAS PATRICK DARCY

Thomas Patrick Darcy passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Redland Community Hospital with his loving wife, Lillian Darcy, of 32 years by his side. Tom was a beloved husband, son, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend.

Thomas Darcy was born on March 11, 1947, in San Diego, Ca. He was raised in Chula Vista, California. Tom was enlisted in the Marine Corp. from 1964 to 1970, serving in the Vietnam War. He earned his AA in Fire Science at Chaffey College. He worked as a fireman for the Chula Vista Fire Department. He was also employed at Kaiser Steel. He retired from the United States Post Office in 2009 after 25 years of service. In his retirement, he was also employed by the Live Oak Pumpkin Patch. Tom was a natural salesman, and interacting with the customers and being out in nature was the perfect fit.

Tom moved to Needles, California in 1993 with his wife, Lilly, and her daughter, Addie. While living in Needles, he was elected to the Needles School Board, served on the Needles Budget Committee and Hospital Board for the City of Needles. Tom was also a member of the Needles City Council, and he acted as the San Bernardino Community Liaison for the First District. Tom was a proud resident and advocate for the Needles community.

After 25 years in Needles, Tom and Lilly decided to leave Needles in 2018 and move back to Calimesa to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Tom enjoyed spending these past few years hiking local trails, enjoying time with his children and grandchildren, working in the community garden, taco Tuesday at Rosie's, and being with Lilly.

Tom had a passion for gardening, growing beautiful flowers and vegetables. His morning walks were the start of every day. And his love for being at the river skiing, fishing, or kayaking was passed on to his children and grandchildren. Tom loved to spend time with his family and friends. His quick wit would always keep them laughing, and Tom's Bad-Ass cookies always kept them coming back for more. Tom was also an advocate for his small Needles community, and he took pride in being a part of the improvement of the place he called home for 25 years.

Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Ellen Darcy; and father, James Darcy; and his sister, Teresa Hougen.

Tom is survived by his wife, Lillian Darcy; two children, Chad Darcy and Kellie Castro; his step-children, Jason Hinkle and Addie Hinkle; grandchildren, Tawney Henkle, Cameron Gilmore and Haylee Darcy, Hannah Turpin, Landon, and Brooklynn Hinkle; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Grace Henkle; sister, Madeline Darcy; and brother, Michael Darcy; as well as many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Needles, Ca.

