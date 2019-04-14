Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS ROJO. View Sign

In Loving Memory of

THOMAS ROJO

Thomas Rojo, age 76, a 20 year resident of Fort Mohave, passed away on Thursday, January 24, 2019. Tom was born on July 31, 1942 in Oatman, Ariz. His Aunt Carmen was a midwife and was asked to deliver him.

Tom grew up in Norwalk, Calif. He retired in 1997 from the Boilermakers Local 92 and in 1999 moved to Fort Mohave. He enjoyed working in his yard, where he took pride in the many varieties of flowers he planted. His main passion was playing the horses at the Aquarius Casino in Laughlin, Nev.

Tom was generous and always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. His knowledge of welding came in handy to all.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Maryann Rojo; and brother, Ernest Rojo Jr.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 57 years, Carla; three children, Gretchen, Jay and Christopher; adopted son, Scott; sister, Clara Goodman; grandchildren, Morgan, Natalie, Nicholas and Riley

Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at St John the Baptist Catholic Church, 3055 El Mirage Way, Laughlin, NV. Rev. Charles Urnick will be officiating with Deacon Dan McHugh assisting.

