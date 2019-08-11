TIMOTHY DANIEL JENSEN
Timothy Daniel Jensen, age 32, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Bullhead City, Arizona. He was born March 6, 1987 in Pocatello, Idaho to Seina Jensen Canales and Mitch Sloan.
Tim was an amazing cook and a "Jack of all Trades", he worked extensively in construction but he truly enjoyed and excelled in sales. He could sell ice cubes to an
Eskimo. One of Tim's greatest passions in life was anything Rodeo, especially, bull riding. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by Father, Mitch Slane and Brother-In-Law, Matt Ohmie.
Tim is survived by his children, Artesia Victoria Jensen and Aubrey Lynn Nichole Jensen; mother, Seina Canales; brother's, Nick Sievers and Zack Sievers; sister's, Treona Ohmie, and Brittany Slane; grandparents, Kathie (Mike) Hawks, Tim (Kelly) Jensen Savage and Ruth Slane; numerous aunt's, uncle's and cousin's.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to mohavamemorial.com
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18, 2019