It's been 6 yrs since you've been gone

and it seems just like yesterday.

You are missed and loved more

each day, for YOU.........TODD MILLER

were so SPECIAL in so many ways.

Until we see each other again, FLY HIGH.

Forever in Our Hearts

Your Family,

Papa "D", Mom, Paul, Zoey and Deegan

WHENEVER A GUSH OF WIND

COMES NEAR.....WE LOOK UP

SMILE WITH A TEAR

FOR WE KNOW THAT IT WAS

YOU TODD SO NEAR

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store