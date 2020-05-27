TODD MILLER
It's been 6 yrs since you've been gone
and it seems just like yesterday.
You are missed and loved more
each day, for YOU.........TODD MILLER
were so SPECIAL in so many ways.
Until we see each other again, FLY HIGH.
Forever in Our Hearts
Your Family,
Papa "D", Mom, Paul, Zoey and Deegan
WHENEVER A GUSH OF WIND
COMES NEAR.....WE LOOK UP
SMILE WITH A TEAR
FOR WE KNOW THAT IT WAS
YOU TODD SO NEAR

Published in Mohave Daily News Online from May 27 to Jun. 10, 2020.
