Tom Hanley Curtis, Jr., age 71, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston, Texas, after a battle with cancer.
Tom was born in Columbus, Ohio on January 7, 1949 and graduated from New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, N.M. He attended The United States Military Academy at West Point from 1968-70 and earned his degree from the University of Scranton in Scranton, Pa. He worked for IBM in New York and Los Angeles. His first newspaper job was with Mohave Valley Daily News (Arizona). He also worked at The LaGrange Daily News (Georgia), The San Bernardino Sun and the San Angelo Standard Times before joining Houston Community Newspapers. His final stop was with McElvy Media Group working with Greensheet Media and The Leader Newspaper. He was a great sales leader and manager and enjoyed bringing people together to accomplish a common goal.
He met Linda in 1992 and they were married April 20, 2007. Tom often expressed his appreciation of their love and friendship, and he made family his top priority. Tom was also a member of Rotary, Kiwanis and other civic organizations, and a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Tom could best be described with one word - dignified. He left an impact on everyone he met with his integrity and humor. He was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and mentor for many he worked with over the years. His spirit lives on in those who had the pleasure of getting to know him. He will be missed by all of us.
He was preceded in death by his son, Michael B. Curtis; parents, retired Col. Thomas Hanley Curtis, Sr. and Margaret Carton Curtis.
He is survived by his wife, Linda E. Curtis; son, Thomas Hanley (Michele) Curtis, III of Beaumont, Calif.; step-sons, Perry Allen of Phoenix, Ariz., Shane (Allison) Geant of Phoenix, Ariz., and Ian (Jeanette) Geant of Bullhead City, Ariz.; siblings, Caryn Berryman of Miami, Fla., Tim and Martha Curtis of Miami, Fla, Connie Curtis Fitzgerald and Patrick Fitzgerald of Kent Island, Md., Clare Curtis and Robert Reid of St. Petersburg, Fla, Maggie Curtis of Denver, Colo.; seven grandchildren, Ashley Allen (Ben) Banuet of Fort Mohave, Ariz., Kristan Ramirez, Geno Geant, and Enzo Geant all of Bullhead City, Ariz., Mercutio Geant, Harley Luna Raven Geant and Atticus Geant all of Phoenix, Ariz.; one great-grandchild, Ella Banuet of Fort Mohave, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no memorial service at this time, but arrangements at Riverside National Cemetery will be announced as soon as possible. To honor Tom, donate to Arizona Veterans Helping Veterans at azhv.org
in his name.