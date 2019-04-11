Obituary Guest Book View Sign

TOMMY DEAN BENNETT

Tommy Dean Bennett, age 68, a 7-year resident of Fort Mohave, Ariz. passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Spring Valley Hospital MC in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born on January 23, 1951 in Phillipsburg, Kansas.

Tom served 8 years in the military, four years in the Air Force and four years in the Navy. He tested parachutes at El Centro, Calif. and achieved 40 skydiving jumps. Tom retired from Boeing after 30 plus years: Quality Insurances Manager in support of the Space Shuttle Program in Palmdale, Calif. QAIM in support of Test Flights at Edwards AFB.

He was an Elk 2408-member in Bullhead City, Ariz. for the past seven years and a member of the Masons. Tom belonged to two RV groups "Titanium and Friends", of California and "Gad-A-Bouts" RV group of Arizona. He volunteered at two golf courses, El Rio and Los Lagos, as he loved to golf. Bass fishing was a big part of his life. Tom was a line-dance instructor in the LA/Mojave County, Calif. and performed in rodeos as a rodeo rider.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 16 years, Diane Bennett of Ariz.; daughter, Melisa Bennett; son, Robert Bennett; and step-daughter, Dawn Young, all of California; step-daughter Deidre Beshara of Texas; step-son, Glenn Beshara of Nev.; Siblings, Terry Bennett, Sheila Partee, Brenda Bennett and Sue McMillan; 11 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be at 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, April 15, 2019 at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive, Boulder City, NV 89005

